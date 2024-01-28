Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 16-year-old was hospitalized with potentially life-threatening wounds after a shooting in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood early Sunday, police said.

Minneapolis and University of Minnesota police responded shortly before 1 a.m. to the intersection of S. 19th and Riverside avenues and found the 16-year-old boy badly injured and a 35-year-old male suspect, according to a preliminary report from Minneapolis police.

Police believe a fight that began when the teen broke a window in the suspect's vehicle escalated into gunfire. The teen was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault. The Star Tribune does not typically name suspects before they are charged.



