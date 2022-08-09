Minneapolis police said Tuesday that they have reopened their investigation into the 2020 shooting of a 21-year-old man who died 19 months later.

Roberto L. Sacta, of Minneapolis, died on May 17 at HCMC from a gunshot wound to his torso on Oct. 6, 2020, in the 2400 block of Ogema Place, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said last week.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man and a juvenile in connection with the shooting and forwarded a case to the County Attorney's Office for consideration of charges. However, police spokesman Garrett Parten said, prosecutors declined to charge either suspect, and they were released.

A message was left Tuesday afternoon with the County Attorney's Office seeking an explanation for its decision.

Now that the medical examiner this week classified the death as a homicide, police have revived its investigation.

A GoFundMe campaign in support of Sacta's mother said he was shot while walking home. Sacta's survivors include a 2-year-old son, the posting read.

"He worked hard to provide for his family, always had a smile on his face and always took care of his elders," the posting noted.