A Minneapolis police officer was shot and injured while on duty Friday night, and he was reported to be in stable condition at a hospital.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara could be heard on a police dispatch channel Friday night saying that "the officer is injured. However, he is stable." O'Hara said he was at North Memorial Health.

A police spokesman later confirmed the shooting. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday along N. Colfax Avenue near the intersection with Webber Parkway.

Few details of what led up to the shooting were immediately available, but it apparently involved a vehicle chase, and then a crash at N. Upton and 21st avenues after the shooting. Investigators marked out a crime scene, and they could be seen combing side streets with flashlights. A large number of squad cars were in the area, and at least seven evidence markers for bullet casings could be seen on Colfax Avenue.

Another large contingent of squad cars was present at North Memorial Health. A dispatch message said that four suspects had been taken into custody while one was still at large.

Minneapolis police confirmed another shooting incident on the city's South Side, also Friday evening, that apparently left one person dead and at least four injured.