A 27-year-old Minneapolis man was killed early Saturday when he crashed into a parked semitrailer truck in Fridley, authorities said.

According to the State Patrol, the victim's SUV was going north on University Avenue NE. about 2:40 a.m. when it crashed into the back of the unoccupied truck, parked on the shoulder at 58th Avenue NE.

The road was dry at the time. The victim's name will be released Monday.

Two motorists also were killed Friday in separate single-vehicle accidents in Minnesota.

Dennis Carl Kerssen, 70, of Elk River, was killed Friday morning in Otsego when his southbound truck left Hwy. 101 and struck a bridge wall near County Road 36. The crash occurred shortly before noon.

Dallas Clinton McCloud, 49, of Baudette, Minn., was killed early Friday when his semitrailer truck rolled into a ditch a few miles west of Cloquet. The truck was eastbound on Hwy. 210 at Corona Road when the crash occurred about 5 a.m., the State Patrol said.

