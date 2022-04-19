Authorities have identified the driver who died after crashing into a concrete wall while exiting a Minneapolis freeway over the weekend.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said that Hangasu A. Jillo, 32, of Minneapolis, suffered numerous injuries in the crash at westbound Interstate 94 and Washington Avenue N. at about 7:20 a.m. Saturday.

He was not wearing his seat belt, the State Patrol said. Jillo died less than 30 minutes later at HCMC, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

Jillo was the father of four children, the youngest who was born nine days before Jillo's death, according to an online fundraising campaign on behalf of his family.