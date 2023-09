Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

In a civil case, New York Judge Arthur Engoron nixed the Trump Organization's business certificates in New York after ruling that Donald Trump and his sons had inflated the value of their assets, CNN reports, finding the Trump family business liable for fraud.

In other words, Trump's financial statements were lies. As opposed to his non-financial statements?

Follow Mike Thompson on Facebook and Instagram.