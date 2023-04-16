Midnight Easter service at St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church
Worshippers attended a midnight service leading into Easter morning, Sunday, April 16, 2023 at St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis.
By
Alex Kormann
April 16, 2023 - 3:54 PM
Choir members hold candles while they sing and chant during a midnight service leading into Easter morning Sunday, April 16, 2023 at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis.
Worshippers hold candles during a Holy Saturday midnight service leading into Easter morning Sunday, April 16, 2023 at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis.
Fathers Timothy Sas and Jason Houck, left to right, light the candles of altar boys during a midnight service leading into Easter morning Sunday, April 16, 2023 at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis.
Worshippers hold candles representing the first holy light during a midnight service leading into Easter morning Sunday, April 16, 2023 at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis.
Worshippers hold candles as Father Timothy Sas reads from the Gospel during a Holy Saturday midnight service leading into Easter morning Sunday, April 16, 2023 at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis.
Children hold their decorated Easter candles, also known as lambathes, during a midnight service leading into Easter morning Sunday, April 16, 2023 at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis.
Worshippers hold candles as Father Timothy Sas reads from the Gospel while being flanked by Fathers Luke Twito and Jason Houck, left to right, during a Holy Saturday midnight service leading into Easter morning.
Father Timothy Sas throws holy water onto worshippers during a midnight service leading into Easter morning Sunday, April 16, 2023 at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis.
Father Timothy Sas looks to the sky and Stephen Woehr, an altar server, bows his head as they listens to Father Jason Houck give a sermon at the start of a midnight service.
Father Timothy Sas closes the gate to the altar during a midnight service leading into Easter morning.
Fathers Luke Twito, Timothy Sas and Jason Houck, left to right, hold candles in the air as they chant with worshippers during a midnight service leading into Easter morning.
Altar boys socialize before the start of a midnight service leading into Easter morning Saturday, April 15, 2023 at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis.