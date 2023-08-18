High School Sports

After hours of watching film and reading scouting reports, staff writer Jim Paulsen reveals his annual findings and his approach.

Who are the players really worth watching this high school football season? What schools do they attend? What makes them worth a drive and an admission ticket?

Here's another question you might have: How does this list get made, anyway?

I start putting the Metro Dream Team together each summer by studying player rankings and past performances, then watch video of more than 200 players and eventually cut the list of top players down to the final 24. The reasons for selection are plentiful. Size, speed and the likelihood of a football career past high school are certainly key factors, but I put just as much stock into on-field production. Does a player excel on the field and rise above others around him? Does he show a special talent others do not?

My biggest question on when to include a player: Did he regularly produce on the field?

I've often struggled with the potential vs. performance question. In a sport like football, college scholarship offers are largely based on measurables and projections. Is the player big enough or fast enough or reactive enough to compete at the next level? I've seen other preseason teams include players simply because the player has committed to College A or University B.

Wonder why a player with stacks of recruiting accolades didn't make the team? It's probably because those accolades are speculative based on his potential as a future collegian. I refuse to simply lean on collegiate offers. A player has to show up on film to be considered.

Because football is such a physical sport, I lean heavily toward seniors, who are the most developed and often the most experienced players on their teams. But I won't overlook a younger player with a terrific skill set if that player showed production last season.

When the game changes, I change. This year I included two quarterbacks on the Dream Team because of how the position has evolved. East Ridge's Tanner Zolnosky has proven himself a savvy leader with a strong, accurate arm and the ability to survey the field, adjust in the pocket and deliver a pass on time.

St. Thomas Academy's Maximus Sims operates differently. He's the best mover in the metro. He often throws on the run, and if his target isn't open or protection breaks down, he makes opponents pay with his legs. These are two quarterbacks who succeed while taking different paths.

Back to the original question: Which players are really worth watching? Here are my answers:

Offense Quarterbacks Tanner Zolnosky East Ridge, senior Tanner Zolnosky, East Ridge Barely touches 6 feet tall, but has the moxie some never develop. Moves well in the pocket, buys time and sees the field. Has a strong arm and gets the ball out on time with above-average placement. Passed for 2,913 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2022. College: uncommitted. School Space Media Maximus Sims St. Thomas Academy, senior Maximus Sims, St. Thomas Academy Minnesota Football Hub Underrated as a passer. Has a smooth, easy motion and delivers the ball accurately. Exceptional thrower on the move and not afraid to tuck it away and run. College: Minnesota State Mankato. School Space Media Running backs Maxwell Woods Chanhassen, senior Maxwell Woods, Chanhassen Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Has the quickest feet and best change of direction in the state. Coupled with his exceptional vision and instant burst, the 5-10, 175 Woods is always a threat to go the distance. College: undecided. School Space Media Savion Hart St. Thomas Academy, senior Savion Hart, St. Thomas Academy Minnesota Football Hub Will get to hog the backfield spotlight now that 2022 running mate Love Adebayo has graduated. Ran for 1,243 yards — more than 9 yards per carry — and scored 25 TDs in 2022. College: undecided. School Space Media Receivers/tight ends KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman, wide receiver Coon Rapids, senior The state's top receiving prospect, the 6-0, 185-pounder is a strong route runner with exceptional hands. Elusive in the open field, he excels at yards after catch. Caught 57 passes for 962 yards with 11 TDs last season. College: undecided. Tyler Nystrom, slot Mounds View, senior The 6-2, 170-pounder is the athletic anchor to the Mustangs offense. Nystrom has a diverse route tree, a mix of short, intermediate and deep. Makes the tough catches look easy and turns short passes in long gains. College: undecided. Joe Hoheisel, wide receiver Stillwater, senior At 6-2, 182, Hoheisel takes advantage of his size to wall off defenders. He has terrific hands and wins most 50-50 balls. Strong enough to step out of tackles and turn routine plays into big gains. College: undecided. School Space Media Adam Molitor, tight end Totino-Grace, senior The prototype tight end, with lineman-like size (6-7, 210) to go with agility, soft hands and a huge catch radius. Adept as a blocker, a big, comforting target as a receiver. College: undecided. Athlete Ray James, tight end, 6-3, 185 DeLaSalle, senior The epitome of a versatile athlete, James can catch, outrun or run over defenders and throw when needed. Just as valuable on defense, where his ball skills and instincts give him a leg up as a defender. College: North Dakota State. Linemen Emerson Mandell, 6-5, 290 Irondale, senior Emerson Mandell, Irondale Minnesota Football Hub An athletic people-mover with terrific lateral movement who packs a wallop. College: Wisconsin.

Kene Anene, 6-6, 270 East Ridge, senior Athletic for a big man, yet retains the strength and power needed to dominate defenders. College: Kansas. School Space Media Will Sather, C, 6-1, 270 Eden Prairie, senior Eden Prairie middle linebacker Will DiAna (44) celebrates with center Will Sather (57) after they defeated top ranked Lakeville South 21-6 Friday, September 16, 2022 at Eden Prairie High School in Eden Prairie, Minn. ] ALEX KORMANN • alex.kormann@startribune.com Alex Kormann, Star Tribune The 2022 wrestling heavyweight state champion brings intelligence to the center position, as well as an understanding of leverage and physicality. College: Princeton. School Space Media Aiden Horel, 6-5, 325 Prior Lake, senior A mauler who physically dominated defenders, Horel adds the dimension of nimble feet, allowing him to bring his rough-and-ready style to the edge when pulling. College: undecided. School Space Media Tait Anderberg, 6-7, 295 Lakeville North, senior Great size and strength. Gets out of his stance and into opposing linemen quickly, then locks on and finishes. College: undecided. School Space Media Sam Ruid, 6-5, 280 St. Francis, junior Athleticism and fluidity jump out on film. Moves with the agility of a player 100 pounds lighter, giving him the ability to react and stay with smaller, more nimble defenders. College: undecided.