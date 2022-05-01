Memorial service for Walter Mondale

A memorial service was held for former Vice President Walter Mondale at Northrop Auditorium on Sunday, May 1, 2022 in Minneapolis.
By
Star Tribune staff
May 01, 2022 - 1:42 PM
President Joe Biden spoke during a memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale.
Standing next to urn containing his ashes, William Mondale wiped tears away while a friend of his daughter’s, Lillian Hochman sang “Tomorrow” from the musical “Annie.”
With Philip Brunelle accompanying her, family friend Lillian Hochman sang “Tomorrow” from the musical “Annie” during a memorial service.
Longtime Mondale friend, civil rights activist Josie Robinson Johnson eulogizes Walter Mondale in a taped presentation.
After he eulogized their father, Ted Mondale hugged his brother, William, before he made his remarks during a memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale.
President Joe Biden eulogizes Walter Mondale during a memorial service.
President Joe Biden hugged Senator Amy Klobuchar after she introduced him at a memorial service.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar eulogizes Walter Mondale during a memorial service.
A memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale.
Presidential historian Jon Meacham eulogizes Walter Mondale during a memorial service.
Senator Tina Smith smiled as she passed the urn containing Mondale�s ashes.
Governor Tim Walz and Skeeter Burroughs marching band instructor, clapped along as the University of Minnesota marching band played the Minnesota Rouser at the conclusion of a memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale.
The Mondale sons, William, left, and Ted, stood with President Joe Biden and sang the Minnesota Rouser at the conclusion of a memorial service for their father.
A Steve Sack editorial cartoon was shown on the screen as people departed the memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale.
An urn containing the ashes of Vice President Walter Mondale were placed on the stage before his memorial service. Mondale�s during a memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale at Northrop Auditorium.
Photos of former Vice President Mondale were on display in the lobby before a memorial service for him at Northrop Auditorium.
Former staffer and campaign worker Pat Carroll looked at photos on display in the lobby before a memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale.
Ishmael Befera smiled as he looked at a photo of himself with former Vice President Mondale taken when Ishmael was 12.
A guest wore a sunflower on her chest as she waited in line to enter a memorial service.
Former Minnesota governor Mark Dayton arrives for a memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale.
U.S. Sen. Tina Smith shakes hands with members of the public outside before a memorial service.
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar arrives for a memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale.
Former U.S. Sen. Al Franken arrives for a memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale.
Invited guests line up for a memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale at Northrop Auditorium.
U.S. Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar looked for familiar faces in the crowd before a memorial service.
President Joe Biden greeted Ted and William Mondale during a memorial service.
Rep. Betty McCollum and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison greeted each other while finding their seats.