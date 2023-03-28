Meet the Star Tribune's 2022-23 Metro Girls Nordic Skier of the Year: Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins
Drevlow missed the high school state meet and raced, successfully, for the United States instead.
Meet the Star Tribune's 2022-23 Metro Wrestler of the Year: Max McEnelly of Waconia
For his fourth state title, McEnelly won a match that drew the attention of the wrestling world.
Meet the Star Tribune's 2022-23 Metro Girls Alpine Skier of the Year: Taylor Voigt of Hill-Murray
A freshman, Voigt won a state championship for herself and helped her team win one.
Meet the Star Tribune's 2022-23 Metro Gymnast of the Year: Reagan Kelley of Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka
Kelley dealt with a new stressor — alone time — as she repeated as Class 1A all-around champ.
Meet the Star Tribune's 2022-23 Metro Boys Nordic Skier of the Year: Benon Brattebo of Eden Prairie
Brattebo separated himself with a stretch at the finish line for the state championship.
Meet the Star Tribune's 2022-23 Boys Swimmer of the Year: Luke Logue of Eden Prairie
A three-peat in one event, a breakthrough in another and parts in two winning relays added up.
Meet the Star Tribune's 2022-23 Metro Boys Alpine Skier of the Year: Josh Nelson of West Lutheran
Part of a successful skiing family, Nelson has something his brothers don't: a state championship.
-
Introducing the boys basketball Metro Player of the Year: Nasir Whitlock of DeLaSalle
A senior, he puts up big numbers: 27.7 points per game, 52 in a single game, and check out that 3.87 GPA.
-
Introducing the girls basketball Metro Player of the Year: Tessa Johnson of St. Michael-Albertville
Johnson's admirers come in a wide range, but youth players in her community are especially prominent.
-
Introducing the boys hockey Metro Player of the Year: Wayzata goalie Will Ingemann
Ingemann is the first goaltender to win the award, which goes back to 1985.
-
Introducing the girls hockey Metro Player of the Year: Ava Lindsay of Minnetonka
Lindsay lives by a family credo that insists she does nothing lightly yet she manages to lead with a soft touch.