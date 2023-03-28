Sydney Drevlow attacked the course during the Junior National championships this month in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Meet the Star Tribune's 2022-23 Metro Girls Nordic Skier of the Year: Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins

March 28, 2023 - 12:19 PM

Drevlow missed the high school state meet and raced, successfully, for the United States instead.

Meet the Star Tribune's 2022-23 Metro Wrestler of the Year: Max McEnelly of Waconia

Waconia wrestler Max McEnelly celebrated after defeating Stillwater’s Ryder Rogotzke in the Class 3A 195-pound final.

March 27, 2023 - 5:59 PM

For his fourth state title, McEnelly won a match that drew the attention of the wrestling world.

Meet the Star Tribune's 2022-23 Metro Girls Alpine Skier of the Year: Taylor Voigt of Hill-Murray

Taylor Voigt of Hill-Murray, making one of the runs that made her a state champion.

March 28, 2023 - 11:51 AM

A freshman, Voigt won a state championship for herself and helped her team win one.

Meet the Star Tribune's 2022-23 Metro Gymnast of the Year: Reagan Kelley of Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka

Reagan Kelley of Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka backed up her first state title with a second.

March 27, 2023 - 6:10 PM

Kelley dealt with a new stressor — alone time — as she repeated as Class 1A all-around champ.

Meet the Star Tribune's 2022-23 Metro Boys Nordic Skier of the Year: Benon Brattebo of Eden Prairie

Benon Brattebo of Eden Prairie, the Metro Boys Nordic Skier of the Year, embraced Blaine’s Ben Lewis after Brattebo beat Lewis by a boot for the state championship.

March 28, 2023 - 12:10 PM

Brattebo separated himself with a stretch at the finish line for the state championship.

Meet the Star Tribune's 2022-23 Boys Swimmer of the Year: Luke Logue of Eden Prairie

At the state meet, Eden Prairie senior Luke Logue won two races, swam legs on two winning relays and led his team to the Class 2A championship.

March 27, 2023 - 5:50 PM

A three-peat in one event, a breakthrough in another and parts in two winning relays added up.

Meet the Star Tribune's 2022-23 Metro Boys Alpine Skier of the Year: Josh Nelson of West Lutheran

Josh Nelson gave West Lutheran, student population 144, a state champion in February.

March 28, 2023 - 12:00 PM

Part of a successful skiing family, Nelson has something his brothers don't: a state championship.