Meet the Minnesotan who makes some of the best chocolate in the world

Robyn Dochterman is the owner and head chocolatier at St. Croix Chocolate Co. In September, the small business in Marine on St. Croix won gold and silver in the International Chocolate Awards Americas division. Now, she's on to compete in the Word Finals. Read more here.