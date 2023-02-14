Valentine's tradition returns: 24 couples get married at the Hennepin County District Court
For the first time in two years, 24 couples got married on Valentine's Day at the Hennepin County District Court for the return of the holiday tradition on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The court has long offered free Valentine's Day weddings, but the event took a pause during the pandemic.
By
David Joles
February 14, 2023 - 5:50 PM
Debbie Gatlin Willoughby, left, and Alphonso Willoughby sealed their vows in a kiss as they were among 24 couples that got married on Valentine’s Day at the Hennepin County District Court.
David Joles, Star Tribune
Debbie Gatlin Willoughby, left, placed the ring on the hand of her husband Alphonso Willoughby.
David Joles, Star Tribune
Judge Gina Brandt, left, playfully tells Alphonso Willoughy, right, to wait until the wedding ceremony is over to kiss his bride Debbie Gatlin Willoughby, center, as they were among 24 couples that got married on Valentine’s Day at the Hennepin County District Court.
David Joles, Star Tribune
After taking a moment for a hug and reflection, Debbie Gatlin Willoughby, left, and her husband to be Alphonso Willoughby tipped their heads back in laughter and smiles before becoming the third of 24 couples that got married on Valentine’s Day at the Hennepin County District Court.
David Joles, Star Tribune
Newlyweds Sarah Jelinek and Aaron Stachowski of Blaine kiss as Judge Keala Ede and their daughter Eleanor, 5, look on after they were among 24 couples that got married on Valentine’s Day at the Hennepin County District Court.
David Joles, Star Tribune
Newlyweds Sarah Jelinek and Aaron Stachowski of Blaine and their daughter Eleanor, 5, had their moment documented in photos as they were among 24 couples that got married on Valentine’s Day at the Hennepin County District Court.
David Joles, Star Tribune
Newlyweds Sarah Jelinek and Aaron Stachowski of Blaine sandwiched their daughter Eleanor, 5, in a kiss as they were among 24 couples that got married on Valentine’s Day at the Hennepin County District Court.
David Joles, Star Tribune
Newlyweds Sarah Jelinek and Aaron Stachowski of Blaine celebrate their new status as they were among 24 couples that got married on Valentine’s Day at the Hennepin County District Court.