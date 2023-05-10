Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Police have identified a Maple Grove woman killed in a two-vehicle crash with a garbage truck Monday afternoon in Minnetonka.

Colleen Marie Lamberton, 78, died in the crash, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner confirmed Tuesday.

Minnetonka police responded just after 3 p.m. Monday to reports of the crash on Plymouth Road near at Arthur Street, north of Interstate 394. Officers found a garbage truck had rolled on its side and a damaged SUV driven by Lamberton.

She was taken to North Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, and was pronounced dead around 5:45 p.m., the medical examiner release shows.

The cause of death is listed as "complications of multiple blunt force injuries" in the collision. It also describes it as an accident.

The truck driver had minor injuries, Minnetonka police said in the department release.