Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot while seated in a vehicle in north Minneapolis on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and 911 calls of shots fired at 33rd and Knox avenues at about 6 p.m., Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten said. Police found a man in his early 20s with life-threatening injuries and, despite lifesaving efforts, he died at the scene.

Police believe the man was sitting in a vehicle when shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

Homicide investigators were on the scene as over three dozen people watched, including the man's family in the residential neighborhood. No suspects were in custody and police do not know if the man was the intended target.

"We have people who heard and saw something, and so we are encouraging anybody with information to contact CrimeStoppers," Parten said. "We need people to stand shoulder to shoulder to speak out, and speak out on behalf of one another and the safety of this community."

This is the 29th homicide in Minneapolis this year, according to the Star Tribune's database. This is the sixth homicide in the last week and 10th this month.

Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or to submit a tip at crimestoppersmn.org.