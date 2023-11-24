Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 60-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Minneapolis' North Side Friday afternoon after a verbal altercation, police said.

Officers responded to the building on the 2600 block of W. Broadway just before 3 p.m. , where they found the man suffering from critical injuries. He died at the scene.

The victim has yet to be publicly identified.

Preliminary information indicates that an altercation at the apartment escalated to violence, the Minneapolis Police Department stated in a news release. There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting continues a particularly deadly month in Minneapolis, where nine people have died from gun violence in the past three weeks.

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot in the abdomen early on Thanksgiving morning in the Seward neighborhood of south Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified him Friday evening as Charles Lee Jackson.

There have been 59 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. There were 78 homicides at this time in 2022.

Anyone with information about either case is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and those providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.