A man in St. Paul was shot twice Saturday after interrupting a suspected vehicle break-in.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Duluth Street at 9:45 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, a man was found with shots to both feet. He was taken to a hospital, and it was determined his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The victim heard glass breaking and interrupted the suspects breaking into a vehicle. He was shot, and the suspects fled, police said.

No arrests have been made.