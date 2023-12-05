A man was set on fire and seriously burned in an apparent arson attack in a downtown Minneapolis homeless encampment, officials said.

A call to 911 from a security guard in the area sent police and fire personnel about 12:50 a.m. Tuesday to the scene, a small encampment near Target Field's parking entrance for baseball players and others who work at the stadium.

Officers found a 57-year-old man in a wheelchair with life-threatening burns on the ground near a small fire, police said. Police records identified him as Steven J. Waddell.

A Fire Department incident report said Waddell suffered burns over nearly half his body. He was taken by emergency responders to HCMC. Officials have yet to release his condition.

A second man at the scene waved down officers and claimed he was assaulted around the same time, police said. After he was treated at HCMC, the 45-year-old Minneapolis man was booked into jail after finding he was wanted in Stearns County in connection with a felony assault.

According to emergency dispatch audio from the scene near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Twins Way, Waddell told emergency responders he had been sitting there for some time before police arrived.