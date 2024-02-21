Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro Transit bus early Wednesday while crossing a street in St. Paul.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was crossing Ford Parkway at Macalester Street when he was struck by an eastbound A-Line bus about 12:45 a.m., said Metro Transit Police Department spokeswoman Nikki Muehlhausen.

Metro Transit police and St. Paul Fire Department paramedics attempted life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful, Muehlhausen said.

The bus driver will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Metro Transit police with help from the Minnesota State Patrol will investigate to determine the cause of the crash.