Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man died after crashing his pickup into a ditch in Oak Grove late Monday night, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office, Oak Grove Fire Department and Allina EMS responded just after 11:10 p.m. to the report of a pickup in a ditch near the 220 block of Viking Boulevard NW. The man was driving west on the boulevard when he went off the road and crashed into trees, a news release from the Sheriff's Office said.

Responders extracted the man and took him to a hospital where he was declared dead. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

The incident remains under investigation by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and the Sheriff's Office, according to the release.