A resident died in a house fire north of Ely, officials said Monday.

Fire and law enforcement personnel responded shortly after 1:15 p.m. Sunday to the blaze just off the eastern shore of Spaulding Bay in the 1400 block of Grant McMahan Boulevard, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

Once the flames were brought under control, firefighters found the resident dead inside, the Sheriff's Office said.

Callers to 911 described the resident as an elderly man, the Sheriff's Office added.

Officials have yet to release the man's identity, nor have they addressed how the fire started.