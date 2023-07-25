A man shot in Minneapolis' Seward neighborhood three weeks ago has died in the hospital, police said Tuesday, while three teens are in custody on suspicion of the shooting.

Three teenage boys were arrested the night of the shooting and police are seeking to have the charges upgraded, according to a Minneapolis police news release.

The shooting took place July 3 around 8 p.m., when officers from the Third Precinct responded to the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue E. The officers found two injured men in their 30s outside.

One man had at least one life-threatening gunshot wound, and another had a non life-threatening gunshot wound, Minneapolis police said in a news release. Both were taken to HCMC.

Police have not released details regarding what led to the shooting other than that it possibly followed an altercation.

Three teenage boys — two of them 14 years old and another 17 — were arrested the night of the shooting. One of the 14-year-olds was charged with assault, the release states.

On Tuesday, the Minneapolis Police Department was notified that the man with more severe injuries had died.

Now that it has become a fatal shooting, the department is working to amend the charges, the release adds. The department did not return questions Tuesday afternoon asking what specific new charges it will pursue, or if the teenagers were still in jail.

Officials have not yet released the name of the man killed. It is the city's 31st homicide of the year, according to a Star Tribune database.