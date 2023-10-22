Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 34-year-old man is dead and two other men injured after a shooting at a St. Cloud residence on Sunday morning.

St. Cloud police say officers arrived to a gathering in St. Cloud just blocks west of the St. Cloud State University campus at 3:55 a.m. on Sunday morning to find a 34-year-old man with "critical injuries."

Police and medical personnel from Mayo ambulance service attempted to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead on the scene. A 52-year-old-man and 26-year-old man received "non-life-threatening" gunshot wounds. They're being treated at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A suspect or suspects have not been apprehended, according to the police. A statement from the St. Cloud Police Department adds, "there appears to be no ongoing threat to the neighborhood."

Police say a dispute led to a shooting.

Multiple witnesses left the scene when law enforcement arrived, and St. Cloud police are encouraging people with information related to the investigation to contact the police. The police did not provide the name of the deceased.