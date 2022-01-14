A domestic assault Thursday night in a south Minneapolis residence ended with a man dead and his son in jail.

Officers arrived at a residence on the 4700 block of Elliot Avenue S. about 9 p.m., and based on information provided by family members and observations they made at the scene, police made a forced entry into the home. Officers found a man dead inside, said said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten.

The name of the victim was not released.

A man identified as the victim's son was arrested at the scene and booked into the Hennepin County Jail on probable cause murder, Parten said.

The investigation into the city's second homicide of the year continues, Parten said.