A Vermillion man is dead after crashing his motorcycle just after midnight Sunday in the township.

The 38-year-old man was a Vermillion resident. His name has not yet been released.

According to Sgt. Matt Schuster of the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, the motorcyclist was driving around a curve in a road in Vermillion, but ran off the road into a field.

The man was declared dead at the scene of the crash, Schuster said.

No one else was hurt. The motorcyclist did not have a passenger, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.