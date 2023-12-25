Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man and his dog were killed on Christmas Eve in St. Paul while crossing the street.

Officers responded to the intersection of Maryland Avenue W. and Park Street after receiving a report at about 8:15 p.m. that a pedestrian was struck by a car, St. Paul police said in a release.

St. Paul Fire Department paramedics pronounced the adult male dead at the scene, and the dog also died.

The driver of the car involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the name of the victim as they're investigating the circumstances of the accident.