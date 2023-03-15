A 23-year-old man with an extensive history of auto theft has admitted to fleeing Osseo police in a stolen pickup truck last spring and causing a high-speed collision in Brooklyn Park that killed a motorist.

Adam H. Pattishall, 23, of St. Paul, agreed in Hennepin County District Court this week to plead guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the stolen pickup hitting an SUV from behind shortly after 7:20 a.m. on May 15, 2022, on southbound County Road 81 at Brooklyn Boulevard.

The plea deal with prosecutors calls for Pattishall to receive a 7 2⁄ 3 -year term. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, he is expected to serve slightly more than four years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Pattishall remains jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail ahead of his sentencing on May 5.

Killed in the crash was Daniel J. Fisher, 57, of Maple Grove. Cathleen M. Fisher, 43, was a passenger with her husband and suffered serious injuries including bleeding on the brain and a fractured back.

Pattishall, whose license was revoked at the time of the crash, has been charged in Minnesota at least six times in less than 4½ years with auto theft, according to court records. He was convicted of that charge in four of the cases, while the other two criminal complaints resulted in felony burglary convictions.

According to the latest charges:

An Osseo police officer saw a sedan in a car wash at about 7:20 a.m. with an obscured license plate. As the officer drove closer to the car, a pickup truck raced out of the car wash parking lot.

The officer did not activate his lights or siren and did not pursue the pickup as it ran a stop sign, headed south on County Road 81 and crashed into the Fishers' SUV as it sat at the Brooklyn Boulevard light.

One witness estimated the pickup's speed at 70 mph on a stretch of road where the limit is 45 mph.

Several witnesses saw Pattishall, wearing a high-visibility vest, run toward a gas station nearby. While inside, he went into the women's restroom and came out wearing different clothes. Pattishall was soon arrested, and a search by police turned up nearly half an ounce of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Cathy Schmidt, president and CEO of Stahl Construction, said two people broke into the company's warehouse in Plymouth early that morning. One of the people found the pickup's keys and drove off while wearing a hard hat and vest.