Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials have identified the 34-year-old man killed in a double shooting early Monday morning in south Minneapolis.

Darius Renee Wilson of Burnsville died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said in a Tuesday news release.

Minneapolis police were dispatched to the intersection of E. Lake Street and 12th Avenue S., on the border of the Phillips and Powderhorn neighborhoods, just after midnight. They found a man, later identified as Wilson, and a woman in her 40s wounded by gunfire on the sidewalk.

The woman was rushed to HCMC with noncritical injuries. Wilson died at the scene.

Several people were outside in the area when the shooting near the Midtown Global Market happened at 12:05 a.m., police said. No arrests have been made in the case.

The homicide capped a series of weekend shootings, including an armed carjacking, that killed three and wounded at least seven others across the city.