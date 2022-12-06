Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A major water main break was flooding streets Monday night in an industrial area of north Minneapolis and slowing water pressure to a portion of the city.

The break occurred about 5:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of 2nd Street N., said Casper Hill, a city spokesman.

"It's a major break. We are asking people to stay out of the area as we try to isolate the break and restore the pressure to the rest of the city," Hill said Monday evening.

Water outside the immediate area was safe to drink, Hill said.

"There was water pressure issues throughout downtown and that area, but we have pumps working now to restore that pressure," he said. "It's pretty isolated to that area."

The number of customers affected was not available but Hill estimated it was small because it occurred late in the day in an area with few homes nearby.