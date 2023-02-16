Maggie Rogers

Half a decade after earning a music engineering and production degree at NYU (where Pharrell discovered her), this Brooklyn singer-songwriter picked up a master's degree in religion and public life at Harvard Divinity School. She reportedly used her 2022 performance at Coachella as the basis for a Harvard classroom assignment. However grad school transformed her, Rogers came out roaring on last year's "Surrender," a bracing electro-acoustic salvo (with guests Florence Welch and Clairo, produced by Kid Harpoon, Harry Styles' pal) that's a distinctive leap from the pop soul of 2019's "Heard It in a Past Life" that led to the buoyant hit "Light On" and a Grammy nomination for best new artist. Opening Rogers' Feral Joy Tour is Del Water Gap, a band in which Rogers participated as an undergrad. (8 p.m. Sat. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Big Turn Music Festival

After a three-year lull caused by COVID-19, Red Wing's all-Midwest answer to the South by Southwest music fest is returning in-person in a big way. More than 200 rock, folk, jazz, hip-hop and bluegrass acts will perform over two days across 21 venues, from the ornate Sheldon Theatre to the local Elks Lodge, most of it conveniently contained to the historic downtown area. Performers include Turn Turn Turn, Lady Midnight, Connie Evingson, Humbird, the Foxgloves, Southside Aces, Sleeping Jesus, Mark Mallman, Filthy Kittens, General B & the Wiz, Chris Koza and Buffalo Weavers. (5:30 p.m. Fri.-close Sat., Red Wing, $50/day or $90/two-day, bigturnmusicfest.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Minnesota Sinfonia

Ukrainian-born American pianist Inna Faliks has become quite the buzz artist over the past few years, thanks especially to her "Reimagine: Beethoven & Ravel" album, which made some critics' top 10 lists for 2021. She'll be the soloist for Mozart's darkly beautiful Piano Concerto No. 20 on a program that also features works by Sinfonia Music Director Jay Fishman, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and, speaking of beautiful, Ralph Vaughan Williams' "Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis." (7 p.m. Fri., Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 W. Roselawn Av., Roseville; 2 p.m. Sun., Basilica of St. Mary, 1600 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.; free; mnsinfonia.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

'Corduroy'

Dean Holt reprises his winning performance as a rumpled teddy bear in Children's Theatre Company's adaption of Don Freeman's books. He says just two words, "friend" and "button" (Corduroy is missing one) but conveys a world of longing and love in the comedy. Appropriate for very young viewers, it alternates between slapstick scenes as a hapless night watchman prowls a department store and others in which young Lisa tries to convince her mom she must have Corduroy. (7 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sat., 2 and 5 p.m. Sun., ends April 2, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. $15-$64, childrenstheatre.org.)

CHRIS HEWITT

Nell Ytsma & friends exhibition

St. Paul-based photographer Nell Ytsma had many friends. When the 73-year-old, nearly 6-foot-tall artist, who was an immigrant from the Netherlands, unexpectedly died of natural causes Sept. 2, she left behind many who loved her. An exhibition at Groveland Gallery, aptly titled "Petronella Ytsma & Friends," is a celebration of Nell and the many artists who loved her — and who she loved. Ytsma's name was synonymous with her epic Agent Orange project, but she also had a well-known botanical series and was famous for helping other artists document their work. Artists Dan Bruggeman, Priscilla Briggs, Dani Roach, Tim Harding and 14 others show their work alongside Ytsma's. (Ends March 18. 25 Groveland Terrace, Mpls. Hours: nppn-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. Free. 612-377-7800 or grovelandgallery.com)

ALICIA ELER

'Code You'

If the past few years have felt like you were in a parallel universe, you're in the same boat as the cast of a world premiere from writer Nora Montañez Patterson. Drawing on her own experiences of the pandemic and the uprising that followed the murder of George Floyd, she crafted a drama about an isolated woman and three visitors who — seemingly unaware of world events — just want to party. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Thu., ends Feb. 25, Dreamland Arts, 677 N. Hamline Av., St. Paul, Free-$22, dreamlandarts.com.)

C.H.

Blake Shelton

He may be winding down his long tenure as a coach on NBC's "The Voice," but he's hitting the road again for his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. Last July at Twin Cities Summer Jam, he trotted out Gwen Stefani, his wife, for duets on "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere" to the delight of the fans. She always livens up his shows. But the country superstar has enough hits and humor to carry an evening by himself. Opening will be new Grammy winner Carly Pearce, the "I Never Wanted to Be That Girl" hitmaker, and newcomer Jackson Dean, who is making a little noise with the song "Don't Come Lookin.' " (7 p.m. Sat., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $65 and up ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

Zealous Hellions

Journalism icon Charlayne Hunter-Gault will be in conversation with Brandi Powell as part of Mixed Blood Theatre's program, and there's a lot to discuss. The "PBS NewsHour" special correspondent's series is called "Race Matters: Solutions." She has a pair of Emmy Awards and a pair of Peabodys and her latest book, "My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives," was named one of 2022's best books by Kirkus Reviews. (7 p.m. Fri., Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. 4th St., Mpls., free, reserve seats or sign up for the livestream at mixedblood.com.)

C.H.

Samia

Tied to the Twin Cities via her labelmates and sometimes-tourmates Hippo Campus, this Nashville-via-New-York indie-pop singer enlisted H.C. frontman Jake Luppen and singer/rapper Papa Mbye from Minnesota as part of the cast of her sophomore album, "Honey." The latter voice pitches in nicely on the icy groover "Mad at Me," now in heavy rotation at the Current and a good taste of the alternately fun, dramatic, witty and dark flavor. Tommy Lefroy and Why Not open. (6:30 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., all ages, $20-$22, axs.com)

C.R.

Black Sea Odyssey

At Black Sea Odyssey, organized by Ethnic Dance Theatre, cultural groups from the crossroads of Southeastern Europe and Western Asia come together to celebrate rich traditions. The event boasts diversity of performance styles — from Bulgaria, to Ukraine, to Turkey. Booths from local communities will share arts and crafts to educate about each region. Foods originating from the Black Sea also will be available. A separate online event called Dance for Earthquake Victims Charity Show takes place from 1-4 p.m. with local dance troupes and groups from around the world. The Landmark Center event provides opportunities to connect to Turkish American groups. (Noon-4 p.m. Sat., Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul, $4-$6, 651-292-3225, landmarkcenter.org.) Visit Dans Askina Turkish Dance Ensemble's Facebook page for the online event.