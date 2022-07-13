7 p.m. vs. Dallas • BSN Extra, Twitter

Dallas update: The Wings (10-13) and Lynx are meeting for the third time this season. In the first meeting, the Wings defeated the Lynx, 94-78, on May 21 in Arlington, Texas. The Lynx defeated the Wings, 92-64, on June 28 at Target Center. ... The Wings are coming off an 83-74 loss to the Storm in Seattle on Tuesday. The loss was the fourth in the past five games for the Wings. C Teaira McCowan had 18 points (matching her season high) and 10 rebounds on Tuesday. ... F Allisha Gray (personal) did not play Tuesday. ... G Arike Ogunbowale is third in the league in scoring (19.2 points per game).

Lynx update: The Lynx (9-15) conclude their six-game homestand — tied for the longest in franchise history — against the team that they opened the homestand (June 28) against. The Lynx have defeated the Wings seven consecutive times at Target Center. On Tuesday, the Lynx outlasted Phoenix, 118-107, in two overtimes for their third consecutive victory (and sixth in the past eight games). Tuesday's victory — fueled by Aerial Powers' career-high 35 points— improved the Lynx to 4-1 on the current homestand and 6-7 at home this season.