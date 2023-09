— Sarah Gordon, the Sun (New London, Conn.) via AP

IMPACT PLAYERS: Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride, Lynx

The two combined to score 54 points with 21 rebounds, four assists and three steals. They had 65% of their team's points and 60% of their team's rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

20-6 The Lynx's edge on points off turnovers, a complete 180 from Game 1, when Connecticut had a 30-9 advantage.

15-5 The Lynx's edge on second-chance points, after Connecticut won that battle by nine points in Game 1.

42-32 The Lynx's edge on points in the paint.