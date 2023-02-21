Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A central Minnesota woman was killed in one of many traffic crashes involving two dozen or more vehicles amid blizzard conditions in eastern North Dakota, officials said.

The fatal collision between a car and a semitrailer truck occurred about 11:20 a.m. Monday on a windswept rural stretch of snow-covered road about 12 miles south of Grand Forks, the State Highway Patrol said.

The car's driver, a 21-year-old man from Waite Park, Minn., was hospitalized in Grand Forks with noncritical injuries, and unspecified charges against him are pending, Patrol Sgt. Christopher Schaefer said Tuesday morning.

About 90 minutes before the collision and a few miles to the northwest, blowing snow contributed to numerous crashes on Interstate 29 between Grand Forks and Thompson, the patrol said.

The toll included about 20 trucks and passenger vehicles, and a Thompson fire and rescue rig, according to the patrol. No serious injuries were reported.

According to the patrol about the fatal accident:

The car was heading north on County Road 81 when it hit a southbound semi at an angle. Both vehicles went into the ditch.

A passenger in the car, a 26-year-old woman from Little Falls, was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders. The patrol said it expects to release the identities of the car's occupants later Tuesday.

The semi driver, Ross Radermacher, 28, of Amenia, N.D., and his passenger, 39-year-old Curtis Mann, of Durbin, N.D., were not hurt.