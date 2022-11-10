Holocaust hero's son speaks in Minneapolis as Kristallnacht remembered

Kristallnacht, 1938's "Night of Broken Glass," is widely recognized as the start of the Holocaust. Mobs of Germans and Austrians attacked, looted and burned Jewish shops and homes, destroyed 1,400 synagogues, killed 92 Jews and sent another 30,000 to concentration camps. Nick Winton's father, Sir Nicholas George Winton, is credited with helping 669 mostly Jewish children escape Czechoslovakia before World War II. Nick Winton spoke at Beth El Synagogue in Minneapolis on Wednesday.