A knife-wielding man left a 12-year-old boy with "potentially life-threatening stab wounds" in an incident early Saturday morning, according to Minneapolis police.

Officers responded to a 911 call about screaming children just after 2 a.m. in an apartment in the 3200 block of Cedar Avenue S. in Minneapolis. They were met by a woman who said that a man armed with a knife was in her locked apartment with her 9-year-old and 12-year-old sons.

Officers forced their way into the unit and and found a man clutching the 12-year-old and holding a knife to his neck. One of the officers used a Taser which prompted the man to drop his knife and release the 12-year-old, who was taken to Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC).

The man fought with officers while being taken into custody. After his arrest he was transported to the hospital for "suspected drug-related medical issues." After being released from the hospital, he will be booked into Hennepin County Jail.

Police said the mother knew the man. She and her 9-year-old son were not injured.