Kentucky Derby 2022
Coady Photography Left to right: Zandon, Epicenter, Messier, and Mo Donegal are the top four morning odds favorites to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Kentucky Derby post positions and betting odds

A look at how the horses will line up on Saturday at Churchill Downs for the 148th Kentucky Derby.

By Star Tribune staff
May 06, 2022 - 12:56 PM

  • ​​1. Mo Donegal

    (10-1 odds)

    Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

    Trainer: Todd Pletcher

    Owners: Donegal Racing and Repole Stable

    Career record: 5 starts – 3 wins – 0 seconds – 2 thirds

    Career earnings: $621,800

    Running style: Closer

    Showed great acceleration in defeating Zandon as a 2-year-old in the Remsen Stakes.

  • 2. Happy Jack

    (30-1 odds)

    Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

    Trainer: Doug O’Neill

    Owners: Calumet Farm

    Career record: 4 starts – 1 win – 0 seconds – 2 thirds

    Career earnings: $182,200

    Running style: Closer

    Has four career starts with one win and looks to be very overmatched in this field.

  • 3. Epicenter

    (7-2 odds)

    Jockey: Joel Rosario

    Trainer: Steve Asmussen

    Owners: Winchell Thoroughbreds

    Career record: 6 starts – 4 wins – 1 second – 0 thirds

    Career earnings: $1,010,639

    Running style: On or near the front

    Trainer is the all-time wins leader in North America but has never won the Derby.

  • 4. Summer Is Tomorrow

    (30-1 odds)

    Jockey: Mikael Barzalona

    Trainer: Bhupat Seemar

    Owners: Michael Hilary Burke and Negar Burke

    Career record: 7 starts – 2 wins – 3 seconds – 0 thirds

    Career earnings: $267,606

    Running style: On or near the front

    Dubai-based horse could be the longest of the long shots in the field at race timer.

  • 5. Smile Happy

    (20-1 odds)

    Jockey: Corey Lanerie

    Trainer: Ken McPeek

    Owners: Lucky Seven Stable

    Career record: 4 starts – 2 wins – 2 seconds – 0 thirds

    Career earnings: $549,810

    Running style: Stalks the pace

    Won both of his starts as a 2-year-old; has finished second in both of his 2022 races.

  • 6. Messier

    (8-1 odds)

    Jockey: John Velazquez

    Trainer: Tim Yakteen

    Owners: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, Catherine Donovan, Golconda Stable, and Siena Farm

    Career record: 6 starts – 3 wins – 3 seconds – 0 thirds

    Career earnings: $435,600

    Running style: Toward the front

    Previously training by suspended Bob Baffert. Canadian horse named for hockey star Mark Messier.

  • 7. Crown Pride

    (20-1 odds)

    Jockey: Christophe Lemaire

    Trainer: Kochi Shintani

    Owners: Teruya Yoshida

    Career record: 4 starts – 3 wins – 0 seconds – 0 thirds

    Career earnings: $734,569

    Running style: Stalks the pace

    Japan-bred horse is the great-grandson of 1989 Kentucky Derby winner Sunday Silence.

  • 8. Charge It

    (20-1 odds)

    Jockey: Luis Saez

    Trainer: Todd Pletcher

    Owners: Whisper Hill Farm

    Career record: 3 starts – 1 win – 2 seconds – 0 thirds

    Career earnings: $230,400

    Running style: On or near the front

    Horse didn’t start racing until this year and this will be his fourth career start.

  • 9. Tiz the Bomb

    (30-1 odds)

    Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

    Trainer: Ken McPeek

    Owners: Magdalena Racing

    Career record: 8 starts – 5 wins – 1 second – 0 thirds

    Career earnings: $1,044,401

    Running style: Closer

    Horse has been a winner but all of those victories have been on turf or a synthetic surface.

  • 10. Zandon

    (3-1 odds)

    Jockey: Flavien Prat

    Trainer: Chad Brown

    Owners: Jeff Drown

    Career record: 4 starts – 2 wins – 1 second – 1 third

    Career earnings: $713,000

    Running style: Can stalk or close

    St. Cloud-owned horse has been in the money in all four starts. Is he fit for 1¼ miles?

  • 11. Pioneer of Medina

    (30-1 odds)

    Jockey: Joe Bravo

    Trainer: Todd Pletcher

    Owners: Sumaya U.S. Stable

    Career record: 6 starts – 2 wins – 1 second – 2 thirds

    Career earnings: $181,350

    Running style: On or near the front

    Has finished behind Epicenter and Zozos in his last two races. Looks a bit lacking in this field.

  • 12. Taiba

    (12-1 odds)

    Jockey: Mike Smith

    Trainer: Tim Yakteen

    Owners: Zedan Racing Stables

    Career record: 2 starts – 2 wins – 0 seconds – 0 thirds

    Career earnings: $490,200

    Running style: Near the front

    Has won both of its starts. Jockey Mike Smith started career at Canterbury in 1980s.

  • 13. Simplification

    (20-1 odds)

    Jockey: Jose Ortiz

    Trainer: Antonio Sano

    Owners: Tami Bobo

    Career record: 7 starts – 3 wins – 1 second – 2 thirds

    Career earnings: $515,350

    Running style: Stalks the pace

    Has done all of his racing at Gulfstream Park and will look to take on front-runners late.

  • 14. Barber Road

    (30-1 odds)

    Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez

    Trainer: John Ortiz

    Owners: WSS Racing

    Career record: 8 starts – 2 wins – 4 seconds – 1 third

    Career earnings: $650,720

    Running style: Closer

    A young trainer-owner combination for a horse purchased by its owners for only $15,000.

  • 15. White Abarrio

    (10-1 odds)

    Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

    Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

    Owners: C2 Racing Stable and La Milagrosa Stable

    Career record: 5 starts – 4 wins – 0 seconds – 1 third

    Career earnings: $823,650

    Running style: Stalks the pace

    Interesting horse has won four of five starts, although some question if he’s right for this distance.

  • 16. Cyberknife

    (20-1 odds)

    Jockey: Florent Geroux

    Trainer: Brad Cox

    Owners: Gold Square

    Career record: 6 starts – 3 wins – 2 seconds – 0 thirds

    Career earnings: $860,000

    Running style: On or near the front

    Winner of the Arkansas Derby. Horse could fetch a big price for those who believe in him.

  • 17. Classic Causeway

    (30-1 odds)

    Jockey: Julien Leparoux

    Trainer: Brian Lynch

    Owners: Kentucky West Racing and Clarke Cooper

    Career record: 6 starts – 3 wins – 1 second – 1 third

    Career earnings: $521,100

    Running style: Toward the front

    Finished last in the Florida Derby. Trainer went back-and-forth about entering him in this race.

  • 18. Tawny Port

    (30-1 odds)

    Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

    Trainer: Brad Cox

    Owners: Peachtree Stable

    Career record: 5 starts – 3 wins – 1 second – 0 thirds

    Career earnings: $427,000

    Running style: Stalks the pace

    Good stamina and, if running well, should pass tired horses at the end.

  • 19. Zozos

    (20-1 odds)

    Jockey: Manny Franco

    Trainer: Brad Cox

    Owners: Barry and Joni Butzow

    Career record: 3 starts – 2 wins – 1 second – 0 thirds

    Career earnings: $291,200

    Running style: Toward the front

    Eden Prairie-owned horse grabbed lead in Louisiana Derby but took second to Epicenter.

  • 21. Rich Strike

    (30-1 odds)

    Jockey: Sonny Leon

    Trainer: Eric Reed

    Owner: Red-TR Racing

    Career record: 7 starts – 1 win – 0 seconds – 3 thirds

    Career earnings: $111,289

    Running style: Closer

    Distance should not be a problem but quality of field will be for horse that has won once in seven starts.

