A federal jury has convicted a man for his role in a 2020 arson attack on Target's corporate headquarters amid rioting over a false rumor that a Black man had been killed by police in Minneapolis.
Leroy L.P. Williams, 36, of Minneapolis was found guilty of arson in connection with the blaze at the retailer's downtown main offices on Aug. 26, 2020. A sentencing date is not yet scheduled.
Williamspleaded guilty in January 2021, but later asked withdraw his plea and stand trial. Judge Patrick Schiltz granted his request last March.
Arson and looting erupted on the evening of Aug. 26, 2020, when Eddie Frank Sole Jr., 38, fatally shot himself on Nicollet Mall shortly after he was suspected of shooting and killing another man. Sole's suicide sparked a false rumor that police had killed him.
Prosecutors said Williams and co-defendants Victor D. Edwards, 34, of St. Pauland Shador T.C. Jackson, 27, of Richfield went to the Target headquarters, where dozens of others had gathered and started rioting.
Jackson was accused of using a construction sign to break through a glass door of the building. The three then went inside, where Jackson set fire to a mailroom counter and Edwards fueled the blaze with a liquid accelerant, according to the charges.
Authorities said Edwards, Jackson and Williams, along with others, fled the building, but Williams returned and tried to start a fire inside its entrance.
That same night, Edwards and Jackson stole designer purses and other items from Saks Off Fifth on Nicollet Mall, and Edwards texted acquaintances telling them about the purses. When one of the acquaintances asked why he was downtown, Edwards replied, "Lootin."
Jackson pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced to nearly three years in prison. Edwards was convicted of arson and rioting, and given more than eight years.
All three defendants have felony records in Minnesota. Williams has been convicted seven times for theft, twice for illegal possession of a firearm in public and once each for burglary and receiving stolen property. Jackson has convictions for second-degree assault and drug possession. Edwards was convicted in 2016 in Hennepin County for third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He's also been convicted of theft, drug possession and child endangerment.