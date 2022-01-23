Jonna Curtis and Allie Thunstrom each had two goals and an assist to lead the Whitecaps to a 6-1 victory over the host Buffalo Beauts on Sunday.

The victory completed a two-game sweep of Buffalo for the Whitecaps, who won 3-1 on Saturday behind Thunstrom's two goals.

The Whitecaps (3-6-1) will next play host to the Beauts (1-8) in a two-game series at Tria Rink on Feb. 5-6.

• Brittyn Fleming scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period Sunday and the Minnesota State Mankato women's hockey team beat St. Thomas 3-1, the final game for Hockey Day Minnesota at Mankato's Blakeslee Stadium. Next year's Hockey Day Minnesota will be held in White Bear Township,

• The Gophers gymnastics team plays host to reigning national champion Michigan on Monday night at Maturi Pavilion, a meet that will be televised on Big Ten Network. The Gophers' Lexy Ramler is the reigning Big Ten gymnast of the week, the 19th time she has earned that honor, a conference record.

• The Gophers tennis team improved to 5-0 for its best start since 1997, beating Marquette 7-0 on Sunday. Emilee Duong won the final five games of the first set in beating Natalija Popovic 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.