Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Xtreme V.I.P. (10th race). Value play of the day: Canterbury Gold (2nd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 6 (3,8,10/2,7,8,9/2,3/1,2,4,7/6), $.

1 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Even Pandura (Harr, Sanderson) 121/3-1

2: Starlight Twist (Conning, Wong) 121/12-1

3: Where's Frankie (Hernandez, Wong) 121/9-2

4: Superstar Bea (Canchari, Silva Rodriguez) 123/6-1

5: Silly Notion (Lara, Silva Jr.) 121/7-2

6: Midnight Garden (Eikleberry, Silva Jr.) 121/8-5

SILLY NOTION (5) should get a nice stalking trip behind the speed and returns to the dirt after a couple turf tries. Has been close recently but needs to close the deal and capture a victory. MIDNIGHT GARDEN (6) ran fabulously in last winning by five lengths while establishing a career high speed figure but could regress here. WHERE'S FRANKIE (3) is second off a little rest and may be the speed of the race.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Lock It Down (Roman, Berndt) 119/4-1

2: Canterbury Gold (Quinonez, Van Winkle) 123/7-2

3: Tantima (Lara, Biehler) 123/5-2

4: Diggs Won (Conning, Peters) 123/12-1

5: Sense of Flurry (Barandela, Berndt) 114/6-1

6: Imminent Threat (Canchari, Robertson) 123/9-2

7: Pocketfullofposies (Wade, Rarick) 119/5-1

CANTERBURY GOLD (2) is in good form having won past two in convincing wire-to-wire fashion. Returns to the surface where she broke her maiden and looks to be the lone speed. IMMINENT THREAT (6) has two wins on the local lawn and Robertson dipped in to claim her back for a reason. LOCK IT DOWN (1) graduated in last on the grass against special weights for the Berndt barn but must improve.

3 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Skats Wildcat (Carter, Lawrence) 119/15-1

2: Wildcat Hagrid (Hernandez, Litfin) 123/7-2

3: Jamaica Mistaica (Gallardo, Smith) 119/20-1

4: Stillwater Brown (Lopez, Rumsey) 119/5-2

5: Final Vision (Canchari, Robertson) 119/8-1

6: Smokeonthehorizon (Roman, Berndt) 119/4-1

7: Stun Gun (Barandela, Miller) 118/6-1

8: Sir Barnabus (Harr, Anderson) 123/20-1

9: Silent Sailor (Lara, Biehler) 119/9-2

SILENT SAILOR (9) returns to state-breds after showing some speed against open company in the mud. Gets an outside post to utilize his tactical speed and Lara has been on fire lately. STILLWATER BROWN (4) has hit the board in five of six this season. Makes his second start for a new barn and drops in class. WILDCAT HAGRID (2) has competitive speed figures and cuts back in distance from his last race.

4 11⁄16 miles on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Bruce's Girl (Lara, Biehler) 123/6-1

2: Foxglove (Quinonez, Padilla) 123/4-1

3: Gypsy Reward (Canchari, Robertson) 119/6-1

4: Makemebelieve (Roman, Robertson) 119/10-1

5: Desert Glow (Conning, Rengstorf) 119/9-2

6: Jewel Azul (Wade, Woolley Jr.) 123/5-2

7: Flash Flood (Lopez, Asprino) 123/12-1

8: Mickey Dobbs (Bridgmohan, Martinez) 123/20-1

9: Fat and Furious (Barandela, Belvoir) 114/10-1

10: Walk Softly (Hernandez, Martinez) 119/12-1

GYPSY REWARD (3) has two wins to her credit due to her state-bred condition. Is coming out of two state restricted stakes and returns to the turf where she ran a nice second in her surface debut. DESERT GLOW (5) has run well since moving to the grass and has had to overcome some tough post positions. JEWEL AZUL (6) is always close, hitting the board 11 times in her career, but is still 1-for-23 lifetime.

5 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Marvelous Thunder (Harr, Cline) 121/12-1

2: Bring Me a Check (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 123/5-1

3: Sir Wellington (Canchari, Robertson) 121/6-1

4: Tiger Dad (Lopez, Diodoro) 121/5-1

5: A Rose for Raven (Lopez, Raven) 121/9-2

6: Jazzy Times (Quinonez, Van Winkle) 121/8-1

7: Chess Master (Wade, Raven) 121/3-1

8: Plane Talk (Roman, Robertson) 123/8-5

CHESS MASTER (7) has 10 career victories at the distance and three on the local lawn. Just missed two back and there appears to be enough early pace to setup his closing kick. PLANE TALK (8) has won three of four this meet including a couple wins over the top pick. Will try to get the lead and run them off their feet. JAZZY TIMES (6) has banked over $275K at this distance and when he's on his game, he's tough to beat.

6 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Secret Mistress (Bridgmohan, Sanderson) 123/8-1

2: Half Scout (Gallardo, Cline) 123/20-1

3: Saint Sarena (Hernandez, Biehler) 119/10-1

4: Clare Crescent (Lara, Silva Jr.) 119/20-1

5: Celtics Wildcat (Eikleberry, Donlin) 123/12-1

6: Que Pasa Mufasa (Roman, Robertson) 119/6-1

7: Olivian (Harr, Cline) 123/8-1

8: Yellow Dress (Wade, Diodoro) 123/5-2

9: Me Say So (Quinonez, Rhone) 123/20-1

10: Runaway A. Train (Canchari, Robertson) 123/7-2

11: Heart On the Run (Lopez, Rarick) 119/5-1

12: Nip Nap (Carter, Perkinson) 123/30-1

YELLOW DRESS (8) drops to the lowest level of her career for Diodoro. Could be the pace of the race and if Wade breaks alertly and is allowed to set moderate fractions, she could be tough. SAINT SARENA (3) returns to her preferred surface and distance. Has had poor starts in past two and if Hernandez can get her involved early, she could be a player. RUNAWAY A. TRAIN (10) has had good speed figures in past two and might get a nice stalking trip behind the speed.

7 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Bit Coiner (Harr, Robertson) 119/6-1

2: Natural Chill (Canchari, Robertson) 123/6-1

3: Star of Stars (Arroyo, Russell) 123/10-1

4: Ojitos (Hernandez, Silva) 119/12-1

5: Nacho S (Barandela, Russell) 114/15-1

6: Irish Tuff (Quinonez, Padilla) 123/8-1

7: Romeo's Glory (Lopez, Diodoro) 119/9-2

8: Deputy Law (Lara, Biehler) 123/5-2

9: Xtreme Mayhem (Roman, Robertson) 123/7-2

XTREME MAYHEM (9) drops to his lowest level for a barn that isn't afraid to spot them where they can win. Will use the outside post to see how the race develops and move accordingly. DEPUTY LAW (8) produced a nice speed figure in last while racing up front. Anticipating a similar scenario today. ROMEO'S GLORY (7) broke his maiden in last so might be figuring it out for Diodoro.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Red Wave (Canchari, Robertson) 119/9-2

2: Mongolian Bonus (Hernandez, Diodoro) 119/4-1

3: Bon Deux (Lopez, Rengstorf) 119/6-1

4: Storm's Reflection (Quinonez, Padilla) 123/10-1

5: Guest Check (Eikleberry, Biehler) 123/2-1

6: Fly With Class (Arroyo, Backhaus) 123/15-1

7: Glassato (Conning, Litfin) 119/15-1

8: Honey's Superman (Harr, Rhone) 119/7-2

MONGOLIAN BONUS (2) makes his second local start but this time on the dirt and his second start for the Diodoro barn. The speed figures he earned at Santa Anita this spring fit here. BON DEAX (3) has only experienced a fast dirt track once locally in five attempts and that happens to be his best speed figure at Canterbury. Let's give him another shot on that surface. GUEST CHECK (5) was disqualified from a win in last but not sure that was the strongest field.

9 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Give Em Heck Beck (Lara, Silva Jr.) 123/4-1

2: Birdie Machine (Eikleberry, Berndt) 123/9-2

3: Chicken Truck (Quinonez, Danger) 123/6-1

4: Runaway Ready (Roman, Robertson) 123/5-2

5: Southern Pecan (Harr, Cline) 119/6-1

6: Irish Dawn (Wolff, Wolff) 123/12-1

7: Coach Happy (Wade, Van Winkle) 119/5-1

8: Out Run'm (Arroyo, Rampadarat) 123/10-1

RUNAWAY READY (4) meets the race condition of two wins by being a Minnesota-bred. Cuts back in distance after three straight routes and has tactical speed. GIVE EM HECK BECK (1) loves to run second, as his 11 career placings indicates. Always in the mix at the end but can't close the deal. BIRDIE MACHINE (2) graduated in his career debut as the favorite and it's hard to argue with the connections.

10 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Violin Maker (Lara, Biehler) 123/12-1

2: Atomic Candy (Eikleberry, Rosin) 123/8-1

3: American Union (Roman, Rosin) 123/3-1

4: Firery Tale (Lopez, Diodoro) 123/8-1

5: Allen (Quinonez, Padilla) 123/12-1

6: Xtreme V.I.P. (Canchari, Robertson) 123/9-5

7: Signofthecross (Arroyo, Richard) 123/9-2

8: Release the Beast (Harr, Hanson) 123/6-1

XTREME V.I.P. (6) has won last three when routing on the dirt including a dominant win in last. Robertson reclaimed him two back and immediately won validating his confidence. SIGNOFTHECROSS (7) was claimed for $25K two back at Oaklawn and shows up for a $7,500 tag here but this may be his appropriate level. AMERICAN UNION (3) won two back by eight-lengths but the one time he tried a dirt route, it didn't go well.