JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Miss Aggie Bling (1st race). Value play of the day: Bigfoot City (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (2,3/5,8,9/1,2,3,5,6,7/1,2,4/3), $54.00.

1 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tailorbeswift (Quinonez, Woolley, Jr.)123/4-1

2: Silver Coin (Hernandez, Roberts)123/6-1

3: Jagged Arrow (Barandela, Donlin, Jr.)118/10-1

4: Luvin Bullies (Conning, Robertson)123/9-2

5: Miss Aggie Bling (Lara, Silva, Jr.)123/8-5

6: Aiken to Be (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/3-1

MISS AGGIE BLING (5) ran them off their feet in last as she broke alertly, put away the other speed and prevailed late. Will try to use similar tactics today to go wire-to-wire. AIKEN TO BE (6) broke tardily from an outside post in last, losing all chance. Adds blinkers today so may be closer to the pace. TAILORBESWIFT (1) woke up in last to win easily on the dirt. Tries the turf and has a win at the distance.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rocktizway (Lara, Velazquez)123/9-2

2: Mr. Who (Quinonez, Williams)123/7-2

3: Stormin Hongkong (Roman, Riecken)123/4-1

4: Mark of Valor (Fuentes, Lund)119/12-1

5: Signofthecross (Arroyo, Richard)123/4-1

6: Cashanova (Lopez, Asprino)123/5-2

7: Yak (Barandela, Rarick)118/6-1

8: Camps Bay (Harr, Sanderson)123/5-1

ROCKTIZWAY (1) dueled through extremely fast fractions at this distance in last before pulling away from the other pacesetters and getting caught late. Should be involved early but with a more manageable pace. MR. WHO (2) showed speed in last before tiring late. Quinonez retains the mount and gets a good post to save ground. CASHANOVA (6) was claimed by Asprino out of his last and the barn wins with 26% off the claim but moves up in class.

3 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Betty's Bar (Lopez, Martinez)123/9-2

2: Honey Bella (Fuentes, Robertson)119/7-2

3: Brewhouse (Goodwin, Robertson)119/5-2

4: Off Ramp (Eikleberry, Rosin)119/2-1

5: Hamazing Lace (Wade, Richard)123/12-1

6: Chai Tea (Harr, Cline)119/6-1

OFF RAMP (4) has posted some nice speed figures against good competition. Could get a nice stalking trip behind the early speed and wear them down late. HONEY BELLA (2) comes out of state-restricted stakes against three-year-olds in last two to face open company older horses here but has talent. BETTY'S BAR (1) is steadily improving and if the other speed doesn't show up, she could be loose.

4 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Robinson (Roman, Lund)121/12-1

2: Noble Pursuit (Lopez, Diodoro)121/7-2

3: Bigfoot City (Lara, Silva, Jr.)121/4-1

4: Lookin for Eight (Hernandez, Silva Rodriguez)123/5-2

5: War Chest (Fuentes, Silva Rodriguez)121/6-1

6: Tio Blas (Eikleberry, Scherer)123/5-1

7: T Bones Trick (Quinonez, Rarick)123/4-1

8: Chocolateicecream (Wade, Fields)121/9-2

BIGFOOT CITY (3) appears to be lone speed. If Lara is able to break cleanly and establish a clear lead, he should be able to slow down the pace and conserve needed energy for the stretch. NOBLE PURSUIT (2) won seven-of-eleven starts last year but has yet to find that form this meet. Would like a hot early pace to accentuate his late closing kick. LOOKIN FOE EIGHT (4) won his last on the turf going longer and you need to respect anything Hernandez rides.

5 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Your Time's Coming (Hernandez, Richard)121/6-1

2: Cave Hill (Lopez, Donlin)121/12-1

3: Treasure Run (Arroyo, Rarick)121/12-1

4: Fullbridledphantom (Lindsay, Van Winkle)121/10-1

5: Samyaza (Eikleberry, Robertson)121/5-1

6: Hpnotiq Rhythm (Fuentes, Lund)123/12-1

7: Papa Rizzo (Lara, Roberts)121/4-1

8: Whiskey Plank (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf)123/5-2

9: Stagecoach Boys (Roman, Berndt)119/9-2

WHISKEY PLANK (8) is in great form for the Rengstorf barn having hit the board in all five starts this meet including two wins. Should be able to stalk the frontrunners and blow by them late. STAGECOACH BOYS (9) is a rapidly developing three-year-old and although he's been facing state-breds and his speed figures are light, he has tremendous upside. SAMYAZA (5) closed for a nice second in last and starts for the dangerous Robertson barn.

6 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bootleggin Posse (Lara, Rengstorf)119/20-1

2: Weareinittowinit (Quinonez, Rhone)123/15-1

3: Scaryatcanterbury (Lindsay, Silva)123/8-1

4: Big Boy McCoy (Barandela, Sweere) (118/15-1

5: Holdentight (Eikleberry, Biehler)123/7-2

6: Kovacs (Roman, Silva)123/6-1

7: Direct Action (Hernandez, Silva)119/4-1

8: Pirate Bird (Harr, Rosin)123/15-1

9: Itwasthedevilsidea (Lopez, Bolinger)123/6-1

10: Gone a Lil Lu Hu (Gallardo, Smith)123/20-1

11: Mynameis Prince (Fuentes, Robertson)123/15-1

12: Dynamometer (Wade, Robertson)119/5-1

DIRECT ACTION (7) showed speed routing in last before getting leg weary late. Cuts back in distance, returns to state-restricted and switches to Hernandez as the new pilot. SCARYATCANTERBURY (3) dominated maidens in last going wire-to-wire as a huge favorite. May be loose again but how long can he last? KOVACS (6) has good speed figures and graduated versus special weights four races back.

7 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Exodus and Hope (Harr, Anderson)123/3-1

2: Runners Heat (Hernandez, Robertson)119/8-5

3: Final Table (Arroyo, Litfin)119/5-1

4: Miss Wildcat (Wade, Woolley, Jr.)119/9-2

5: Girl Named Willi (Carter, Vigil)119/8-1

6: Miss Tater Tot (Lara, Russell)123/8-1

7: Dreamingofbling (Lindsay, Lawrence)119/12-1

RUNNERS HEAT (2) returns to dirt after an unsuccessful turf try. Was right behind a next out winner two back and has only tried the bottom level once. Has potential to improve as a three-year-old. MISS WILDCAT (4) catches a soft field for her career debut and her sister won first time out. EXODUS AND HOPE (1) has hit the board in five-of-seven and gets the rail.

8 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: R Voo's Taboo (Lara, Westermann)123/8-1

2: Jeromieo (Barandela, Riecken)118/15-1

3: Eyes Flying Bye (Eikleberry, Livingston)119/8-5

4: Tahkodha Knight (Hernandez, Litfin)119/3-1

5: Somersetslastride (Arroyo, Bravo)123/8-1

6: Sweet Analyzer (Carter, Riecken)119/5-2

EYES FLYING BYE (3) should be three-lengths in front by the first call daring them to catch him. With Eikleberry in the saddle, he should be able to ration his speed to save some energy for late. TAHKODHA KNIGHT (4) returns to dirt sprinting after three tries turf routing. Could be a factor late. SWEET ANALYZER (6) has been showing some interest as of late and could be making up ground in the stretch.