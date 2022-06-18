JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Dynamometer (2nd race). Value play of the day: Morgs World (8th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (4,5/3,4,5/1,2,3,4,5,6/3/1,2,6), $54.00.

1 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Heavenly Gazebo (I. Hernandez, Tranquilino)124/4-1

2: Lead Off (H. Hernandez, Eidschun)119/2-1

3: Coal Town Road (Wade, Robertson)124/6-5

4: El Jefe Cobb (Lindsay, Silva Rodriguez)119/6-1

5: Coincidental (Lara, Rengstorf)124/10-1

LEAD OFF makes only his fifth career start as a 3-year-old, so has some upside. Was bumped at the start in last compromising his chances. Two back raced well beating a next-out winner. COAL TOWN ROAD beat the top pick a week ago but had a great trip. Has speed but also has had many opportunities. EL JEFE COBB is a newcomer in a field who hasn't shown much. June 5 workout is legit.

2 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dynamometer (Goodwin, Robertson)119/8-5

2: Big Boy McCoy (Barandela, Sweere)119/6-1

3: Wildcat Hagrid (H. Hernandez, Litfin)124/4-1

4: R Voo's Taboo (I. Hernandez, Westermann)124/2-1

5: Final Vision (Arroyo, Sweere)119/12-1

6: Burn Boss (Conning, Hanson)119/8-1

DYNAMOMETER showed speed against special weights in seasonal debut before tiring badly. Drops in class, second off a layoff and adds blinkers. WILDCAT HAGRID showed early zip in last but as in all his starts, he backed up in the stretch. If he breaks alertly and gets an easy lead, maybe? R VOO'S TABOO has only had two tries at Fonner this spring. Beat half the field in both starts against open company.

3 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Boozin At Bozos (Carter, Riecken)122/10-1

2: Impulsus (Harr, Kenney)117/3-1

3: Arnold's Patsy (Valenzuela, Rhone)122/6-1

4: Da Best Wife Ever (Wade, Flores)117/9-2

5: Brahms Is Who (L. Fuentes, Tranquilino)122/4-1

6: Winning Mandate (R. Fuentes, Lund)122/9-5

WINNING MANDATE looks to be the speed of the race. Will attempt to break alertly from the outside post and cross over to take control. If allowed any easy lead, she could get brave. IMPULSUS was claimed out of her last race. Has the best recent speed figures but hasn't run a competitive race lately. Needs to regain prior form. BOOZIN AT BOZOS makes his seasonal debut and will try to replicate his 2021 debut when he closed late to win by two-lengths.

4 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hot August Storm (Arroyo, Jimenez)122/12-1

2: Pearle de Veene (Lindsay, Riecken)122/6-1

3: Big Blue Note (Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)122/9-5

4: Cha (Hernandez, Eidschun)119/2-1

5: Elsie's Kid (Wade, Robertson)122/7-2

6: Inthemistymoonlite (Chirinos, Bethke)122/10-1

BIG BLUE NOTE raced in a very competitive race opening week with many of those runners coming back to race well. Drops in class and has tactical speed to be involved early and capitalize late. CHA was claimed out of his last win by Eidschun who doesn't claim often. Difficult to go back-to-back at this level. ELSIE'S KID was a nice horse in 2019 but has been on the shelf continuously since. Drops to lowest level.

5 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Voodoo Fire (Hernandez, Litfin)119/10-1

2: Amaretto Di Amore (Chirinos, Lund)119/6-1

3: Strabella (Valenzuela, Stuart)119/12-1

4: Nordic Queen (R. Fuentes, Bravo)119/9-5

5: Lucy's Lookin Left (Negron, Robertson)119/5-2

6: Sense of Flurry (L. Fuentes, Berndt)119/3-1

LUCY'S LOOKIN LEFT tried two-turns on the turf in last and ran respectably. Was with the leaders turning for home before being squeezed late. Should appreciate the move to the dirt. NORDIC QUEEN has three straight placings although they were nonthreatening seconds. She needs to illustrate she like to compete. SENSE OF FLURRY has been a pack runner in her five starts. Might like stretching out today.

6 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Devil Vision (Harr, Stuart)122/9-2

2: Thick Haze (L. Fuentes, Berndt)124/4-1

3: A Rose for Raven (Lopez, Raven)122/6-1

4: Soul Coaxing (Wade, Robertson)124/5-2

5: Hard Attack (R. Fuentes, Broberg)122/2-1

6: Two by Two (Hernandez, Scherer)122/10-1

A ROSE FOR RAVEN won two on the local lawn last summer including a personal best speed figure when going wire-to-wire. Had a local prep and may be loose on the lead today. HARD ATTACK has seven career wins on the grass. Didn't run his typical race in last while getting a good trip. SOUL COAXING won last easily while getting an easy lead but is 0-for-7 on the turf. May try to get the lead.

7 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Later Days (R. Fuentes, Lund)124/8-1

2: Dixiefied (H. Hernandez, Bravo)122/6-1

3: Princess Livia (I. Hernandez, Padilla)124/2-1

4: Cost a Fortune (Harr, Dixon)117/9-2

5: Birdie Be Gone (L. Fuentes, Berndt)122/4-1

6: Emerald Princess (Chirinos, Robertson)122/5-2

COST A FORTUNE easily won three in a row sprinting on the dirt at Oaklawn. Draw a line through her local debut as routing on the turf isn't her game. Can she continue to improve? EMERALD PRINCESS is third off the layoff for a good barn. Just missed last out as the favorite. BIRDIE BE GONE won two races here last summer and was hindered by a poor start in her seasonal debut. Expect her to be closer today.

8 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rollin Blackout (Harr, Sheehan)119/10-1

2: Fat and Furious (Wade, Belvoir)119/6-1

3: Morgs World (Goodwin, Robertson)119/4-1

4: Lookin So Lucky (Quinonez, Silva, Jr.)124/3-1

5: Indy's Star (Lopez, Belvoir)119/5-1

6: Dreaming Biz (Fuentes, Berndt)124/2-1

7: Hunter's Magic (Negron, Litfin)124/12-1

MORGS WORLD produced two nice turf results as a 2-year-old with a second in her career debut sprinting and then dominating going long. Broke slowly in seasonal debut but that was a prep for today. LOOKIN SO LUCKY was claimed two back by a high percentage conditioner. Took second last out and could move forward. DREAMING BIZ wired state breds in her first start of the season but faces tougher.

9 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jagged Arrow (Fuentes, Donlin, Jr.)124/9-2

2: Shi O'Shi (Valenzuela, Rosin)124/9-5

3: Sweet Honor (Negron, Hernandez)124/4-1

4: Diva de Kela (Lindsay, Litfin)124/12-1

5: Bonita Rapids (Wade, Woolley, Jr.)124/6-1

6: Tailorbeswift (Conning, Rengstorf)124/5-2

TAILORBESWIFT won two back by stalking the pace and wearing them down late. Then moved up in class and tried the turf and ran evenly. Returns to her comfort zone. JAGGED ARROW may have not liked the mud in last. Last time she was on a fast track, she went wire-to-wire. May try those tactics today. SHI O'SHI has dominate speed figures but was claimed for $17.5K in April and returns for $4K today which is suspicious.