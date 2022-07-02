Post time: 4 p.m. Lock of the day: Midnight Royal (10th race). Value play of the day: Off Ramp (8th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 6, (2,4,5,6,8/2,3/5,6,10/4,5,8/4), $45.

1 6½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Star Redemption (Fuentes, Scherer)118/5-1

2: Blackteca (Wade, Scherer)118/3-1

3: Big Time Rob (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/9-2

4: Rollercoaster Man (Lopez, Raven)118/4-1

5: Summer All Year (Quinonez, Padilla)118/9-5

6: Franz (Valenzuela, Hanson)118/10-1

SUMMER ALL YEAR (5) starts for a team that often wins early. Workouts indicate readiness including two bullets. STAR REDEMPTION (1) was an expensive sales purchase and is bred to win early. Steady workout pattern for his debut and the rail is an advantage at this distance. BLACKTECA (2) is the stablemate of second pick and they've been working identically in the mornings so it's a coin-flip between the two.

2 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Awesome Emmit (Lopez, Donlin)124/12-1

2: May We All (Fuentes, Rosin)124/4-1

3: Perfect Wager (Hernandez, Wong)124/2-1

4: Fayette Warrior (Lara, Bethke)124/10-1

5: Days of Glory (Arroyo, Bethke)124/6-1

6: Kierkegaard (Wade, Williams)124/8-5

MAY WE ALL (2) is racing into shape with two starts at the current meet. Has shown speed in both starts and switches to Fuentes. Has seven wins locally on the dirt. PERFECT WAGER (3) went extremely wide while finishing second against many of these in last. Might try to save ground. KIERKEGAARD (6) got a perfect trip on the rail to win his last race. Not sure he'll get that same racing luck again.

3 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mom's Pass (Arroyo, Roberts)124/5-1

2: Full Speed Astern (Conning, Bullene)119/8-1

3: Nora's Legacy (Fuentes, Bravo)124/9-5

4: Pink Channel (Barandela, Scherer)119/2-1

5: Milliganmikeandme (Lara, Riecken)119/10-1

6: Sweetness To (Quinonez, Westermann)124/4-1

NORA'S LEGACY (3) could be the controlling speed in a paceless race. Has two wins, one more than the rest of the field due to his Minnesota-bred status. Might play catch me if you can. FULL SPEED ASTERN (2) drops 50% in claiming price which has a 24% strike rate for the barn. Stretches out to her preferred distance. PINK CHANNEL (4) plunges in claiming price and showed speed when racing here last year.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Imminent Threat (Bridgmohan, Martinez)122/12-1

2: Brahms Is Who (Lopez, Tranquilino)124/15-1

3: Stylin N Profilin (Harr, Stuart)122/12-1

4: Sarjenalli (Quinonez, Van Winkle)122/5-1

5: She's Wandaful (Roman, Miller)122/8-1

6: Philly Wins (Fuentes, Scherer)122/6-1

7: In the Red (Hernandez, Rarick)122/8-1

8: Curious Inji (Lara, Silva Jr.)122/4-1

9: Pluma (Chirinos, Lund)122/10-1

10: Daigle (Wade, Rengstorf)122/3-1

IMMINENT THREAT (1) returns after a long layoff for Martinez. Does her best running from the back of the pack and there is a lot of speed in here. Should be able to secure the rail and make one run. DAIGLE (10) has speed but has had pretty good setups the last two and couldn't get past. Might try to sprint clear. IN THE RED (7) goes from two sprints to a route and drops in class. Hernandez sticks with her.

5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Heavenly Gazebo (Quinonez, Tranquilino)124/5-1

2: Mark of Valor (Fuentes, Lund)119/10-1

3: Ruby's Red Devil (Lopez, Biehler)124/2-1

4: Hot Habanero (Arroyo, Sweere)119/15-1

5: Sing N Spurs (Hernandez, Bethke)119/4-1

6: Holdentight (Wade, Bethke)124/5-2

7: Gone a Lil Lu Hu (Barandela, Smith)119/10-1

HOLDENTIGHT (6) has had two nice efforts this season breaking his maiden then running a close second first time versus winners. Never got a breather in last but may get an easier trip today. SING N SPURS (5) showed some promise last summer but has yet to regain that form. Maybe third of the layoff and continued maturation will help. RUBY'S RED DEVIL (3) is pace dependent and will be closing late.

6 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shuwa Funga P (Williams, Litfin)119/20-1

2: Grunder (Fuentes, Rengstorf)124/4-1

3: Lanakila (Roman, Biehler)119/20-1

4: Big Pete (Lopez, Rengstorf)119/5-2

5: Boston Wally (Lara, Rengstorf)124/10-1

6: Cyber Monday (Chirinos, Brocka)124/5-1

7: Aries Reigns (Valenzuela, Rarick)119/10-1

8: Untold Story (Hernandez, Wong)119/9-2

9: Fly With Class (Arroyo, Backhaus)124/15-1

10: Thirsty Kiss (Bridgmohan, Martinez)119/6-1

GRUNDER (2) chased a loose on the lead winner last out through very fast fractions and held on for second. Anticipating him being on or near the lead attempting to control the pace. UNTOLD STORY (8) only has two starts and as a three-year-old, is still learning the game. Last race was against special weight, drops to claimers. CYBER MONDAY (6) has posted competitive speed figures but has toured all three Midwest tracks in the last month.

7 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Circulodeganadoras (Harr, Livingston)124/15-1

2: Wildly Dramatic (Hernandez, Biehler)124/5-2

3: Sweet Honor (Negron, Hernandez)124/9-2

4: Just Splendid (Barandela, Riecken)119/15-1

5: Sailsinthesunset (Lara, Roberts)124/10-1

6: Jagged Arrow (Fuentes, Donlin Jr.)124/12-1

7: Autism Prism (Lopez, Woolley Jr.)119/4-1

8: Cha (Bridgmohan, Eidschun)119/5-1

9: Mingo Magic (Chirinos, Brocka)124/15-1

10: Pearle de Veene (Lindsay, Riecken)124/8-1

WILDLY DRAMATIC (2) is third off a long layoff and broke slowly in last, hindering her chances. Drops in claiming price and should work a good trip with her push-button speed. SWEET HONOR (3) has hit the board in all three starts this meet and has encountered traffic issue in the last two. Looking for a clean trip here. AUTISM PRISM (7) won last going wire-to-wire and was claimed. Faces tougher today.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Cost a Fortune (Harr, Dixon)117/12-1

2: I Am the Boss (Quinonez, Padilla)122/8-1

3: Hamazing Lace (Hernandez, Richard)122/6-1

4: And Isles (Lara, Litfin)122/12-1

5: Beyond Proper (Wade, Scherer)122/3-1

6: Off Ramp (Valenzuela, Rosin)117/5-1

7: Hey Hey (Roman, Candelas)122/10-1

8: Toreno (Bridgmohan, Bethke)122/15-1

9: Tiger Bait (Carter, Litfin)122/15-1

10: A Roze and Wine (Fuentes, Bravo)124/4-1

11: Betty's Bar (Lopez, Martinez)122/12-1

OFF RAMP (6) broke her maiden first out at this distance last summer at Canterbury. Raced well two back at Hawthorne where she finished right behind three next-out winners. Cuts back in distance after a pretty good showing in a stakes race. A ROZE AND WINE (10) has started five times at this distance with four wins and a second. Will try to clear the field and dare them to catch her. BEYOND PEPPER (5) ships in from Chicago and has back class but not sure this is her ideal distance.

9 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Grandiose Summer (Lindsay, Silva Rodriguez)119/20-1

2: Wrexham (Bridgmohan, Woolley Jr.)119/15-1

3: Chaos Magic (Harr, Dixon)119/8-1

4: Luna S (Fuentes, Silva)119/7-2

5: Repasado (Hernandez, Diodoro)119/2-1

6: Mia Baby (Conning, Silva)119/5-1

7: Rattleme (Lopez, Kenney)119/6-1

8: Lake Lady (Gallardo, Robertson)119/9-2

LUNA S (4) showed good speed in career debut before tiring late. Moves to grass and is impeccably bred for the surface. Switches to Fuentes who excels on the turf. REPASADO (5) ran well in her turf sprint debut in last but did get everything her way as she showed speed and a horse bore out making her path easier. LAKE LADY (8) is well-bred for the lawn and works indicate readiness but might prefer more ground.

10 6 furlongs. State bred. Open.3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kovacs (Hernandez, Silva)124/2-1

2: Tahkodha Knight (Valenzuela, Litfin)119/8-1

3: Sota King (Lara, Rengstorf)124/8-1

4: Midnight Royal (Fuentes, Berndt)119/5-2

5: Eyes Flying Bye (Quinonez, Livingston)119/6-1

6: R Voo's Taboo (Lopez, Westermann)124/10-1

7: Sweet Analyzer (Bridgmohan, Riecken)119/9-2

MIDNIGHT ROYAL (4) ran evenly in his debut while being bet down to favoritism. Should benefit greatly from the experience and adds blinkers to increase his focus. KOVACS (1) beat the top pick last out but had an age and experience advantage over his foe. Will need to prove that speed figure was no fluke. SWEET ANALYZER (7) will hope for a speed duel and subsequent pace meltdown to pick up the pieces late.