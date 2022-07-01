Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Miltontown (8th race). Value play of the day: Marquee Ride (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (2,3,4/4,6,8/6,7/1,2,3,6,8/3), $45.

1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sweet Secret (Conning, Hanson)119/10-1

2: Brewhouse (Goodwin, Robertson)119/2-1

3: Sleepless Nights (Negron, Rarick)119/9-5

4: Thunder Island (Chirinos, Robertson)124/6-1

5: Sassy Banker (Lara, Riecken)119/8-1

6: Summer Swinger (Bridgmohan, Miller)124/7-2

SLEEPNESS NIGHTS (3) will attempt to get the lead and put the field to bed. Showed speed from the ten post last out but couldn't shake loose. Better post and less speed in here. SUMMER SWINGER (6) returns to state-bred fillies after facing open company and the boys in last few. Outside post to stalk and pounce. BREWHOUSE (2) has been working well for her debut and Robertson is always dangerous with first-timers.

2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shattered Dreams (Quinonez, Bolinger)124/10-1

2: Herecomesthehammer (Hernandez, Kenney)119/2-1

3: Last Martini (Lara, Biehler)124/9-2

4: Behavin Myself (Valenzuela, Rengstorf)124/6-1

5: Natural Chill (Negron, Robertson)124/7-2

6: Riviera Champ (Bridgmohan, Wong)119/3-1

LAST MARTINI (3) has a win/second in four starts at the distance. Tried the turf in meet debut and didn't run a step but returns to the dirt, drops in class and should have a favorable pace. RIVIERA CHAMP (6) was claimed by Wong in last and he wins 26% off the move. Has only tried dirt twice and may try to steal it. HERECOMESTHEHAMMER (2) just missed at this level, switched barns and gets Hernandez up.

3 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tio Blas (Quinonez, Scherer)122/6-1

2: Violin Maker (Lara, Biehler)124/10-1

3: Knievel (Negron, Litfin)122/12-1

4: Gopher Gold (Hernandez, Biehler)122/2-1

5: Willtobelucky (Lopez, Eikleberry)122/12-1

6: Kid's Inheritance (Fuentes, Berndt)122/7-2

7: Light Cruiser (Valenzuela, Stuart)122/5-1

8: Club Mesquite (Wade, Williams)122/9-2

GOPHER GOLD (4) ran great off the bench in his seasonal debut just missing while five-lengths clear of third. Should be sitting on a big one after using that start as a prep. KID'S INHERITANCE (6) didn't show up last time on the grass against tougher. Expecting a better effort from the Fuentes/Berndt team while dropping in class. LIGHT CRUISER (7) lost a close one last out and has speed figures that fit.

4 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Time Heist (Roman, Litfin)124/8-1

2: Bold Minister (Hernandez, Asprino)124/5-2

3: Hatties Jewel (Lara, Bethke)124/6-1

4: Finding Silver (Wade, Williams)124/5-1

5: Cannonball Comin (Negron, Silva, Jr.)124/4-1

6: Lolly Express (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)124/3-1

7: Shotgun Rider (Quinonez, Bullene)124/10-1

BOLD MINISTER (2) has won both starts this meet including a nice victory at this tricky distance last out. Has tactical speed and was flattered when second/third place finishers in last came back to run well. FINDING SILVER (4) has been posting consistently good speed figures and moves to the Williams barn (23% winners). HATTIES JEWEL (3) is 6-for-14 at this distance and returns after a win but moves up in class.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mystifier (Quinonez, Biehler)124/8-1

2: Mr. Cougar (Lara, Westermann)124/12-1

3: All Ablaze (Valenzuela, Bravo)124/12-1

4: Edgie Reggie (Lopez, Rengstorf)124/8-1

5: Honor Strike (Hernandez, Martinez)124/5-1

6: Marquee Ride (Wade, Scherer)119/4-1

7: Where'd the Day Go (Fuentes, Berndt)124/8-1

8: Whiskey Plank (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf)124/3-1

9: Delft Blue (Roman, Rodriguez)124/9-2

MARQUEE RIDE (6) returns to the turf after three unsuccessful tries in his career. Is well-bred for the lawn and should be able to sit behind the speed and get first run at the top of the stretch. WHISKEY PLANK (8) should be up front early. If he's able to rate off the lead, he might have some kick down the lane. EDGIE REGGIE (4) has been in good position in last two but has been missing the closing kick he displayed last year. If he can find that '21 form, he could score at a price.

6 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $4,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Honey Parade (Lopez, Diodoro)122/6-1

2: Elemental (Chirinos, Perkinsonv122/15-1

3: Tailorbeswift (Fuentes, Woolley, Jr.)122/4-1

4: Flying Business (Roman, Candelas)122/12-1

5: Big Andy (Negron, Litfin)124/5-2

6: Miss Glorious (Hernandez, Eidschun)122/9-2

7: C C the Bartender (Wade, Flores)124/3-1

8: Southern Venture (Arroyo, Perkinson)122/15-1

C C THE BARTENDER (7) easily won at this distance last out circling the filed extremely wide and pulling away in the stretch. Should have a similar set-up today with many wanting the lead. MISS GLORIOUS (6) tried a turf sprint last race and ran well. Returns to the dirt and has solid speed. BIG ANDY (5) is another who wants a hot pace to run at. Switches barns and shortens up so will need to start her move earlier.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sailing Along (Fuentes, Bravo)122/6-1

2: Leather and Lace (Wade, Flores)122/3-1

3: Mad Grace (Hernandez, Asprino)122/9-2

4: Silvera (Valenzuela, Candelas)122/20-1

5: Northern Alliance (Quinonez, Rodriguez)122/8-1

6: Hurricain Hunter (Bridgmohan, Eidschun)122/10-1

7: Y Not Sizzle (Lopez, Williams)122/8-1

8: According to Aspen (Roman, Tracy)124/2-1

ACCORDING TO ASPEN (8) absolutely loves the Canterbury sod with five wins in 12 starts. Won off the long layoff in last and had a less than ideal trip. MAD GRACE (3) was claimed by Asprino last out and that's a 29% move for the barn. Raced evenly on the rail in that race and switches to Hernandez. LEATHER AND LACE (2) never seemed comfortable last time out and was passed by the top pick late. Will try to turn the tables.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Pop's Biscuit (Bridgmohan, Flores)122/12-1

2: Rusty Cage (Fuentes, Richard)122/4-1

3: Miltontown (Fuentes, Silva)124/2-1

4: Cottoncandymartini (Roman, Robertson)124/7-2

5: Optimal Courage (Quinonez, Riecken)124/10-1

6: Sonnyisnotsofunny (Valenzuela, Rosin)119/6-1

7: Justice Warrior (Arroyo, Rarick)122/12-1

8: Lonely Private (Wade, Diodoro)122/9-2

9: May We All (Hernandez, Rosin)122/5-1

MILTONTOWN (3) is a nine-time winner on the dirt but has never raced on the turf although he is very well bred for the surface. Will use his tactical speed at this distance. COTTONCANDYMARTINI (4) ran down a loose leader when breaking his maiden in his debut. Faces tougher today. SONNYISNOTSOFUNNY (6) was ultra-game down the stretch in last victory going two-turns. Shortens up and will be running late.