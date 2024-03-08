Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Bo Horvat opened New York's four-goal, second-period burst with his 25th goal and the Islanders routed the San Jose Sharks 7-2 on Thursday night.

Kyle McLean, Matthew Barzal and Sebastian Aho also scored in the second period, with the goals coming in a 5:01 span. Noah Dobson, Alexander Romanov and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, and Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves.

Horvat also had two assists, and Brock Nelson finished with three. The Islanders, beginning a four-game trip, are two points out of the final wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Thomas Bordeleau and Mike Hoffman scored for San Jose in its ninth straight loss. Magnus Chrona had 26 saves in his third career start. The Sharks traded Anthony Duclair to Tampa Bay before the game.

The teams combined for three goals in 40 seconds in the second period. After Horvat gave New York a 3-1 lead, Hoffman scored for San Jose. MacLean then countered for New York.

Dobson, playing in his 300th NHL game, scored 19 seconds into the game. Romanov made it 2-0 with 1:31 left in the first.

UP NEXT:

Islanders: At Anaheim on Sunday.

Sharks: Host Ottawa on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl