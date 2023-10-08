A woman found dead in her Fish Lake Township home in a "senseless act of domestic violence" was identified Sunday as Sarah Carda, a registered nurse at the Isanti County Correctional Facility since 2014, according to a statement from the Isanti County Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich.

Chisago County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived around noon Friday at a home on Elmcrest Avenue in Fish Lake Township after reports of a disturbance. There, they heard what sounded like gunfire inside the home, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office. A SWAT team arrived and found Carda dead inside.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and was being held in the Chisago County jail on charges of attempted murder, domestic assault with a firearm, fourth-degree assault on a peace officer and second-degree assault, according to an update on the Chisago County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. He is expected to be formally charged Monday.

"Words cannot fully describe the shock and pain our agency and community are feeling. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with Sarah's family and friends," Seiberlich wrote in the statement, posted to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The Star Tribune generally doesn't identify suspects unless they're charged.