Authorities on Monday identified the man who was in the street retrieving items from a trailer in Bloomington when he was hit by a motorist and killed.

The incident occurred at about 5 a.m. Saturday on E. 98th Street near S. 2nd Avenue, police said.

The man was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as Joseph M. Greeman III, 66, of Bloomington.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Bloomington, stopped immediately at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement, police said. He showed no signs of drug or alcohol impairment, police added.

According to police:

Witnesses told officers they saw Greeman collecting items that fell out of a trailer that was being pulled by a vehicle.

Greeman was hit by a vehicle heading west on E. 98th Street, taken to HCMC by emergency responders and died there less than an hour later.