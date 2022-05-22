A 19-year-old Hutchinson woman died following a wrong-way crash on Hwy. 169 near Jordan Sunday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

About 3:15 a.m., a Chaska man was driving his Ford Explorer north in the southbound lane of Hwy. 169 when he crashed head-on into a Nissan Rogue in St. Lawrence Township.

The woman who died, a passenger in the Nissan, has not yet been identified.

Michael Merland Morse, 34, was uninjured but taken to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee. It isn't known if alcohol was involved in the crash, the State Patrol said.

The driver of the Nissan, Cassidy Nicole Martin, 20, of Gaylord, and a second passenger, Alyssa Lynn Grutt, 20, of Hutchinson, were taken to HCMC in Minneapolis with non-life-threatening injuries.