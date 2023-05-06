Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

"Breaking news," the subject line of the email screamed, "the Carlson text that alarmed Fox leaders."

I dropped what I was doing to click on the link and read the article. Instinctively, I knew it would confirm everything I already despised about former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

As I read the part of his text that stated, "It's not how white men fight," my blood began to boil and the schadenfreude I had first enjoyed when I learned he had been fired by Fox a few weeks ago was rekindled.

I thought to myself, "I hope this buries the S.O.B. forever — the guy epitomizes everything that is wrong with today's media!" I was convinced my already low opinion of the conspiratorial, right-wing talk show host was about to sink even beneath what I could have imagined.

Pressing on with the article, I expected to read even more outrageously inflammatory racist, misogynistic and xenophobic statements. I was even hoping for such provocations because they would not only further justify the utter contempt I held for the man, but might also provide me additional ammunition with which I could lambaste my Fox-watching friends and colleagues.

Alas, that is not what happened. I read Carlson's complete text and, while his racist comments are vile and go against everything I know in my heart to be right, true and just, I also saw in his text a man struggling with his conscience.

In regard to the three "Trump guys" beating up an anti-right wing Antifa supporter, Carlson wrote this about his own thirst for the violence: "... this is not good for me. I'm becoming something I don't want to be." Later in the text he added, "I should be bothered by [this gloating]" and "I should remember that somewhere someone probably loves this kid [the Antifa victim]."

Carlson then ended the text by saying, "if I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?"

My initial reaction was to question his sincerity. I was in no mood to offer Tucker Carlson any understanding, primarily because I have not known Carlson himself to grant a similar understanding to those with whom he disagrees. And yet, Carlson's final question touched something in my heart:

If I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?

The truth is that I am not — and never was — better than Carlson, and his question forced me to look within myself. When I did I found something I was not expecting — grace. It is not easy for me to say, but I now sincerely hope Carlson and his supporters will use this experience to open their hearts and continue more deeply to explore their consciences. I say this because I believe they are capable of changing.

The reality is this, however: I can't change Tucker Carlson or his supporters. I can only change myself. I honestly don't know if extending grace to Carlson will help him become a better person, but I do know this: Extending grace to others — especially those with whom I disagree, those I dislike or find difficult to love — can change me.

And, if we change ourselves, we will begin to change our politics. A little grace can go a long way.

Jack Uldrich is a writer and lives in Minneapolis.