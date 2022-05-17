How popular is your name in Minnesota?

By Jeff Hargarten and MaryJo WebsterStar Tribune

Each year, the Social Security Administration releases data showing the popularity of first names throughout the country, state-by-state. And each year, the Star Tribune analyzes that data to determine which names are most popular in Minnesota, both currently and over time.

Enter a name into the search box to reveal how it's trended in Minnesota from the early 20th century to now.

 

Popularity of the name in Minnesota

Rate per 10,000 births by year
Male
Female
Top Minnesota names

The most popular male and female names in 2021.
  Male names
Rate  
  Female names
Rate  

Trending Minnesota names

Names with the largest rate change between 2017 and 2021.
Male names
Female names
Data is based on Social Security applications and names are only listed in the data if there were at least five babies, of the same gender, with that name in a given year. Names are broken down by either male or female; those are the only options provided on the Society Security application form.
Source: Social Security Administration

Jeff Hargarten is a data journalist for the Star Tribune focusing on data-driven reporting and visualization. He has covered elections, technology, criminal justice, demographics and public health.

612-673-4642

MaryJo Webster is the data editor for the Star Tribune. She teams up with reporters to analyze data for stories across a wide range of topics and beats. 

612-673-1789

