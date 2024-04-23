Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 76-year-old man died in a fire at his home in a rural area north of St. Cloud, officials said Tuesday.

John David Schram died Sunday afternoon at the scene of the blaze in the 400 block of NE. 75th Street in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

A 911 caller reported the fire, according to the Sheriff's Office. The caller tried to extinguish the flames before sheriff's deputies arrived and gave emergency aid to Schram.

Firefighters from nearby Sauk Rapids extinguished flames in an outbuilding and two outdoor wood-burning stoves, the Sheriff's Office said. There has been no preliminary ruling on what caused the fire.