Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Tonka Bay

Built in 1920, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,524 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen breakfast bar, courtyard with hot tub, fenced yard, two-car detached garage and deeded access across the street to Lake Minnetonka. Listed by Charles and Rebekah Gran, Edina Realty, 612-770-7092.

St. Paul

Built in 1940, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Highland Park neighborhood has 2,019 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, full basement, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Ryan Platzke, 952-949-4786, and Laura Olivier, 952-290-3766, Coldwell Banker Realty.

Oakdale

Built in 2003, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 2,128 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with center island, full finished walkout basement, decks, fenced yard and a heated three-car attached garage. Listed by Tim Porter, Redfin Corp., 651-504-8772.